World

Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

White House reveals Elon Musk is not the ‘US DOGE Service Administrator’ or employee

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musks DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

The US White House, in a shocking statement, revealed that Elon Musk is not in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, while Donald Trump contradicted the claims.

According to US TODAY, the White House Office of Administration, Joshua Fisher, in the District of Columbia court’s declaration filing, claimed that the billionaire is just a senior advisor to the US president, he has no role in DOGE.

Fisher wrote, “In his role as Senior Advisor to the President, Mr. Musk has no greater authority than other senior White House advisors. Like other senior White House advisors, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”

He clarified that the Tesla owner could only advise Trump and communicate the president's directives.

“Mr. Musk is an employee in the White House Office. He is not an employee in the U.S. DOGE Service or the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organisation. Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator,” he added while saying that DOGE operates separately from the White House.

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, asserted that the richest person in the world is in charge of the special department, reported Reuters.

The 78-year-old told an audience of investors and company executives in Miami that he signed an order for creating the DOGE and “put a man named Elon Musk in charge.” He also multiple times talked about him as the functional leader of DOGE.

Furthermore, Musk has not yet commented about the White House claims.

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal

Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return

Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders