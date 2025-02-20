Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

The US White House, in a shocking statement, revealed that Elon Musk is not in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, while Donald Trump contradicted the claims.
According to US TODAY, the White House Office of Administration, Joshua Fisher, in the District of Columbia court’s declaration filing, claimed that the billionaire is just a senior advisor to the US president, he has no role in DOGE.
Fisher wrote, “In his role as Senior Advisor to the President, Mr. Musk has no greater authority than other senior White House advisors. Like other senior White House advisors, Mr. Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself.”
He clarified that the Tesla owner could only advise Trump and communicate the president's directives.
“Mr. Musk is an employee in the White House Office. He is not an employee in the U.S. DOGE Service or the U.S. DOGE Service Temporary Organisation. Mr. Musk is not the U.S. DOGE Service Administrator,” he added while saying that DOGE operates separately from the White House.
Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, asserted that the richest person in the world is in charge of the special department, reported Reuters.
The 78-year-old told an audience of investors and company executives in Miami that he signed an order for creating the DOGE and “put a man named Elon Musk in charge.” He also multiple times talked about him as the functional leader of DOGE.
Furthermore, Musk has not yet commented about the White House claims.