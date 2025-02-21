Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan

Queen Mary held a meeting with a key member to discuss “five-year” plan for her center.
On Friday, February 21, the Royal Family of Denmark posted a picture of her majesty from the meeting and shared exciting details about the Queen Mary Centre.
She launched Queen Mary Center on her 50th birthday, three years ago.
Taking to Instagram, the Palace wrote, “Since then, the Queen has followed the centre's work closely, including as a member of the Queen Mary's Center Advisory Committee. Today, the Queen held a meeting with the centre's manager, Simon Kjær Hansen, where, among other things, the centre's business plan for the next five years was discussed.”
The post further read, “Among other things, the Queen Marys Center works to find new methods of cooperation within important areas of society such as the green transition, the welfare sector and the digitization of society.”
For the meeting, the royal family member went for a black and white shirt, paired up with formal black pants.
Mary finished the mesmerising chic look with a pair of glasses and black belt.