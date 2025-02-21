Royal

Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan

The Queen of Denmark steps out for a special meeting with Queen Mary Centre manager Simon Kjær Hansen

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan
Queen Mary of Denmark holds important meeting for ‘five-year’ plan

Queen Mary held a meeting with a key member to discuss “five-year” plan for her center.

On Friday, February 21, the Royal Family of Denmark posted a picture of her majesty from the meeting and shared exciting details about the Queen Mary Centre.

She launched Queen Mary Center on her 50th birthday, three years ago.

Taking to Instagram, the Palace wrote, “Since then, the Queen has followed the centre's work closely, including as a member of the Queen Mary's Center Advisory Committee. Today, the Queen held a meeting with the centre's manager, Simon Kjær Hansen, where, among other things, the centre's business plan for the next five years was discussed.”


The post further read, “Among other things, the Queen Marys Center works to find new methods of cooperation within important areas of society such as the green transition, the welfare sector and the digitization of society.”

For the meeting, the royal family member went for a black and white shirt, paired up with formal black pants.

Mary finished the mesmerising chic look with a pair of glasses and black belt.

Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit

Kanye West finally speaks on ex-assistant’s sexual harassment lawsuit
US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis

US to end TPS for 500,000 Haitians despite worsening crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict

Jenni Hermoso to appeal court’s decision after Rubiales verdict
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle learn from Royal Family’s big mistake
Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?
Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘copying’ Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle lands in trouble for ‘copying’ Kate Middleton
Princess Anne honors pioneers in STEM at WISE Awards 2025
Princess Anne honors pioneers in STEM at WISE Awards 2025
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Meghan Markle too busy to ‘babysit’ as Harry needs ‘constant reassurance’
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Kate Middleton takes thoughtful decision to protect her boundaries after cancer
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health
Queen Máxima presides IMF ‘fireside chat’ to push for financial health
Bukhingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Kate announcement
Bukhingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Kate announcement
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry
Meghan Markle’s ‘controversial’ As Ever logo honors Prince Harry
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play
Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play