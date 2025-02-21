Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary 

A tragic incident took place near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, claiming lives of at least six elephants.
As reported by Associated Press, a passenger train hit a herd of elephants, on Thursday, killing four babies and two adults animals near Minneriya, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Colombo.
Hasini Sarathchandra, a spokesperson for the government’s wildlife department said that the area of incident is renowned for its nature park and wildlife.
Train engine and several compartments derailed after the collision, with no injuries reported among passengers.
Minneriya National Park draws thousands of tourists each year, who hope to see elephants in their natural habitats.
It is part of the "elephant corridor" that connects Kaudulla and Wasgamuwa National parks.
Train crashes involving elephants have seen increased in recent years in Sri Lanka, with animals crossing the railway tracks in search for food and water.
Furthermore, they have become quite vulnerable due to humans settling near their natural habitat, as some gets killed by farmers over the damage of their crops.
According to government statistics, nine elephants died in 2024 after being struck by trains, while in 2023, the number was 24.