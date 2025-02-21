World

Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary

Elephants dying in train collision sparks concern in countries like Sri Lanka where animal roam freely

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary
Train crash in Sri Lanka kills six elephants near wildlife sanctuary 

A tragic incident took place near a wildlife sanctuary in Sri Lanka, claiming lives of at least six elephants.

As reported by Associated Press, a passenger train hit a herd of elephants, on Thursday, killing four babies and two adults animals near Minneriya, about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from the capital, Colombo.

Hasini Sarathchandra, a spokesperson for the government’s wildlife department said that the area of incident is renowned for its nature park and wildlife.

Train engine and several compartments derailed after the collision, with no injuries reported among passengers.

Minneriya National Park draws thousands of tourists each year, who hope to see elephants in their natural habitats.

It is part of the "elephant corridor" that connects Kaudulla and Wasgamuwa National parks.

Train crashes involving elephants have seen increased in recent years in Sri Lanka, with animals crossing the railway tracks in search for food and water.

Furthermore, they have become quite vulnerable due to humans settling near their natural habitat, as some gets killed by farmers over the damage of their crops.

According to government statistics, nine elephants died in 2024 after being struck by trains, while in 2023, the number was 24.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia

Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Sinn Féin boycotts White House St. Patrick’s day over Trump’s Gaza stance
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy
New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump