World

New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition

New Zealand Bug of the Year 2025 was won by a poison goo spitting ancient worm

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
New Zealand’s living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition

New Zealand made an unexpected decision of choosing an ancient worm as the winner for an international competition.

As reported by CNN, the NZ velvet worm won 2025’s New Zealand Bug of the Year competition, a less than scientific social experiment held every year by the Entomological Society of New Zealand.

Almost 25,000 votes were cast by people worldwide, who were asked to choose just three favourites from a list of 21 nominees including ants, crickets, flies, and maggots.

After New Zealand, the highest number of votes came from North America, Europe and Australia, with surprising 35 votes cast from "a boat in an ocean."

The winner, better known by scientists as Peripatoides novaezealandiae, a kind of peripatus, or soft-bodied invertebrate, which has been around for millions of years.

They’re so old that they are usually referred to among bug fans as "living fossils."

Velvet worms look like caterpillars but have short stumpy legs, and are found in cool, shady areas of Australia, Africa, New Zealand, and South America.

In New Zealand, they’re 2 to 5 centimetres (0.7 to 2 inches) long but can be longer elsewhere.

Jenny Jandt, a senior lecturer at the University of Otago and Bug of the Year committee member shared, "My hope is that folks will take a closer look at the ‘creepy crawlies’ around them, photograph them, and learn more about them."

The 2025 runner-up bug was the NZ praying mantis, who lost the competition with just 100 votes.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details