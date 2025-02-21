Meghan Markle to make cameo in ‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’?

Meghan Markle has received a huge acting offer!
At the premiere of Suits spinoff, Suits LA, which was held in California on Thursday, February 20, the creator of the American legal drama TV series Aaron Korsh opened up about a possible cameo appearance from the Duchess of Sussex in the show, reported PEOPLE.
The mother-of-two left the TV show back in 2018 as she stepped back from acting to get married to Prince Harry.
“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that,” Aaron stated.
He added, “So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”
The American TV producer also stated that Meghan Markle has an “open invitation” if she wants to rejoin the show.
“But I think realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that. Yeah,” Aaron added.
Notably, there is no confirmation about whether the Duchess will be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming spinoff or not.
For those uninformed, Meghan Markle played the characters of Rachel Zane in the seven installments of Suits, appearing in a total of 108 episodes before leaving the show.