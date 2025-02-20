Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation

Delta Air Lines is offering US$30,000 (£23,792) to every passenger on flight 4819 that crash-landed in Toronto, Canada.
According to BBC, the aircraft carrying 76 passengers and four crew members after skidding on the runway caught fire and flipped upside down before stopping on Monday, February 17, 2025.
Luckily all of the people on the plane survived, but more than dozens of the passengers sustained minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Delta said the money offered to every passenger has “no strings attached and does not affect rights.”
Moreover, a law firm in Toronto, Rochon Genova, revealed that it is representing certain passengers and their families who got affected by the crash landing.
Lawyer Vincent Genova told BBC, that his clients "suffered personal injuries of a serious nature that required hospital attention,” adding that the $30,000 compensation is an "advance" payment to help victims with immediate financial challenges that will be deducted from any later settled claims.
Notably, it is not the first time an airline has offered compensation money for the passenger. Previously in 2013, Asian Airlines offered passengers of a San Francisco plane crash $10,000 in initial compensation, while Alaska Airlines in 2024 offered a $1,500 cash payment after the mid-air door-plug blowout incident.