Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calls Ukraninin President Volodymyr Zelensky to show his support after US President Donald Trump’s “dictator without election” comments.
According to Independent, Starmer called Ukrainian president on Wednesday, February 20, 2025, and said that it was “perfectly reasonable” to not have elections during wartime like the UK did during World War II.
Downing Street spokesperson revealed that Starmer also described Zelenskyy “as Ukraine’s democratically elected leader” in the call.
This came after Trump slammed the 47-year-old for refusing to have elections and doing a “terrible job."
He said, “I love Ukraine. But Zelensky has done a terrible job. His country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died. And you can’t bring a war to an end if you don’t talk to both sides. You got to talk. They haven’t been talking for three years.”
The US president, in an interview with the BBC, revealed that he believes that Russia “really” wants to end the war because they have have taken a lot of the territory.
Furthermore, Trump's comments sparked widespread criticism from European leaders, including Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, leader of Germany's largest opposition party Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron.