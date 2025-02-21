World

Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy

Elon Musk is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025


Elon Musk grabbed attention at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington by appearing on stage with a red metallic chainsaw.

Musk, now leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration was seen holding a chainsaw in the air as a symbolic gesture.

The chainsaw was a gift from Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei and was engraved with his slogan, “Viva la libertad, carajo” (Long live freedom, damn it”).

By calling it a “chainsaw for bureaucracy,” Musk emphasized his support for reducing excessive regulations and streamlining government operations.

Musk has frequently praised Javier who made the chainsaw a symbol of his previous presidential campaign.

The chainsaw represented Miliei’s pledge to cut government spending and reduce public expenses.

The Tesla CEO, spoke to the audience about his goal of cutting government spending and reducing the number of federal employees.

As the head of DOGE, he is leading major workforce reductions across multiple industries such as banking, forestry and aerospace to streamline government operations.

Earlier in the day, 6,000 employees at the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) were informed about job cuts.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers

LeBron James makes history with 40 points in LA Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture

Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games

New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
New Zealand’s 'living fossils wins Bug of the Year in fierce competition
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Micro artist sets Guinness World Record with tiny LEGO sculpture
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
Top 5 easiest languages to learn for English speakers
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
German court steps on Birkenstock sandals’ artistic claims
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Delta Air Lines offers Toronto crash passengers $30,000 in compensation
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Kier Starmer supports Zelenskyy amid Trump's ‘dictator’ claim
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Trump’s comment on Zelensky prompts reaction from European leaders
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend with Trump
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US