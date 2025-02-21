Elon Musk waves gifted chainsaw at CPAC, vows to slash bureaucracy

Elon Musk grabbed attention at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington by appearing on stage with a red metallic chainsaw.
Musk, now leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump’s administration was seen holding a chainsaw in the air as a symbolic gesture.
The chainsaw was a gift from Argentina’s libertarian president Javier Milei and was engraved with his slogan, “Viva la libertad, carajo” (Long live freedom, damn it”).
By calling it a “chainsaw for bureaucracy,” Musk emphasized his support for reducing excessive regulations and streamlining government operations.
Musk has frequently praised Javier who made the chainsaw a symbol of his previous presidential campaign.
The chainsaw represented Miliei’s pledge to cut government spending and reduce public expenses.
The Tesla CEO, spoke to the audience about his goal of cutting government spending and reducing the number of federal employees.
As the head of DOGE, he is leading major workforce reductions across multiple industries such as banking, forestry and aerospace to streamline government operations.
Earlier in the day, 6,000 employees at the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) were informed about job cuts.