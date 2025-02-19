Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump

Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), agrees to discuss the idea of sending Americans tax refund checks from money saved by the department.
According to CNBC, the richest person in the world on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, said that he will ask US President Donald Trump about the idea to pay tax refund checks from the money saved by DOGE.
This came after the CEO of the Azoria investment firm, James Fishback, on the social media platform X, suggested that the US president has an opportunity to send US households their tax refund check by using a so-called “DOGE Dividend,” saved by the cost-cutting campaign of the special department.
Fishback wrote in his proposal, “When a breach of this magnitude happens in the private sector, the counterparty, at minimum, refunds the customer since they failed to deliver what was promised.”
“It’s high time for the federal government to do the same and refund money back to taxpayers given what DOGE has uncovered,” he added.
Responding to Fishback's proposal, the SpaceX owner said that he would “check” with the president if they could do this.
Furthermore. Bloomberg on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, reported that the DOGE shows $16.6 billion in savings while it claims that it has saved $55 billion.