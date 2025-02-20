Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal

A new shocking study revealed that high-visibility clothing might make it harder for some modern technology cars to spot them, especially the ones with automatic brakes.
According to Sky News, automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems in modern cars automatically apply the brakes after detecting a potential collision, but a study by the US-based Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) revealed an alarming “blind spot” of these systems.
The study revealed that the modern cars with automatic brake systems cannot detect reflective items.
IIHS president David Harkey said the results suggest car manufacturers "need to tweak their pedestrian automatic emergency braking systems."
He said, "It's untenable that the clothes that pedestrians, cyclists, and roadway workers wear to be safe may make them harder for crash avoidance technology to recognise. This is a worrisome blind spot.”