Rihanna resumes work after celebrating A$AP Rocky legal victory 

Rihanna is finally back to work after celebrating her boyfriend A$AP Rocky's years-long legal battle with former pal A$AP Relli.
The singer-turned-businesswoman is reportedly set to grace next month's cover for Harper's Bazaar magazine, shortly after her longtime partner was not found guilty on felony assault charges in Los Angeles.
Rihanna's interview for the aforementioned outlet was conducted three months ago and will be published on Saturday, February 22, as reported by Page Six.
An insider has also revealed that in the interview the Fenty Beauty founder did not discuss Rocky's legal controversy.
The mother-of-two previously appeared on Harper's Bazaar in 2020, in which she talked about her beauty brand Fenty's vision, inclusivity, and skin care elements.
This report came after the renowned rapper was declared acquit in the lawsuit, filed by his ex-friend back in 2021 for allegedly firing a semi-automatic handgun at him.
However, on February 8, Tuesday, the jury announced the verdict of Rocky's victory in the messy legal battle at LA's Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre.
At the time, the Barbadian singer took to her Instagram Stories to express gratitude over the rapper's acquittal, writing, "The glory belongs to God and God alone!"
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been romantically connected since 2020. The couple is also parents to their two sons, RZA, two, and Riot, 18 months.