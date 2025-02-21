Entertainment

Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance

The SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian shares her daughter North West with her ex-husband Kanye West

  February 21, 2025
Kim Kardashian is protecting her daughter, North West, after a controversial performance in The Lion King.

The 44-year-old socialite appeared in the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, February 20, responded to critics of her eldest daughter's stage presence in the newly released animated movie.

Kim expressed her pride, stating that North did a "great" job and that she couldn't be happier with her performance.

"She’s so proud of herself, she did such a great job. And anyone that is hating on a kid is just a hater — she’s not there to be Mariah Carey," the SKIMS founder remarked.

She also added that anyone who criticises a child lacks empathy.

"And if anyone wants to hate on a child that is having the time of their lives, F–k you," the mother-of-four said.

North sparked controversy after performing I Just Can’t Wait to Be King at the Hollywood Bowl last year.

Shortly after her performance, she faced harsh criticism on social media, with some accusing her of receiving opportunities because of her famous parents.

In addition to North West, Kim Kardashian shares three other children including Chicago West, Saint West, and Psalm West with her ex-husband Kanye West. 

