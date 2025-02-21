Queen Camilla faces unexpected 'trigger warning' in new Princess Diana play

Queen Camilla has hit with major blow as Princess Diana's new play issued an unusual "trigger warning" for her presence.
The Live Theatre's production of Diana: The Untold And Untrue Story in Newcastle, lists Camilla Parker Bowles among potential triggers for audiences.
It appears alongside more standard theatre advisories including flashing lights, strong language, puppetry and audience participation.
However, the production doesn't provide a reason why presence of Queen Camilla, Charles’s mistress during his marriage to Diana, might be considered triggering
According to a Daily Mail insider, the inclusion of Queen Camilla in the trigger warning list might be "tongue in cheek."
Moreover, Prince Harry's past comments about her stepmom, Queen Camilla in his memoir Spare, where he called her "the villain" and "dangerous," add context to the theatrical warning.
The show has already achieved critical acclaim and sold out at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
"Do you know the story of Diana? Probably. But do you know this story of Diana? We very much doubt it. Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life," Live Theatre described the show.
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story is scheduled to run from July 9 to 12 on Newcastle's trendy Quayside.