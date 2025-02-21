Ahmed Ali Akbar offers first glimpses from Intimate wedding with privacy request

Ahmed Ali Akbar and Maham Batool tie the knot!
The Parizaad actor and his content creator wife, who kept their wedding details under wraps until now, have finally shared the first official photos from their intimate nikkah ceremony.
Taking to their Instagram accounts on Thursday, the couple posted a bunch of breathtaking photos, with expressing their joy and gratitude in a heartfelt caption.
"Heart, My Life, My Peace, My Home,” they quote in a joint post.
The stunning carousel began with a heartwarming photo of the couple sweetly holding hands, followed by a heartwarming image, where Akbar could be seen gently lifting Batool's veil amidst a stunning floral backdrop.
Moreover, the couple also used the opportunity to make a request regarding their privacy.
"Any photographs or videos from our wedding shared online violate our privacy. We do not consent to the publication or posting of any images or footage from our events," they added in the caption.
The post was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
Ayeza Khan, Yumna Zaidi, and Osman Khalid Butt were among those who sent their well wishes to the couple.