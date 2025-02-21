King Charles shows support for injured soldiers after Harry's Invictus Games  

King Charles showed unwavering support for the injured soldiers after his youngest son, Prince Harry, concluded his 2025 Invictus Games.
According to The Telegraph, the monarch has recently visited the Centre for Injury Studies at Imperial College London, where he was shown the latest research and technology used on the front line to help prevent serious injury and save lives.
After deeply observing the heavy machinery and deep research framework of the front-line doctors, the father-of-two stated that he immensely respects and "admires" surgeons who tirelessly work to save the precious lives of soldiers and civilians during war zones in Ukraine.
He also requested the head of surgery, Hnat Herych, at the rehabilitation site in Lviv to pass on his "kindest thoughts and wishes" to those working on the ground.
"I am so glad that Imperial College can have this very effective relationship with Unbroken," he said to Herych.
This visit of King Charles came after Prince Harry wrapped up the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, where he was joined by his wife, Meghan Markle.
In a week-long games series, several injured soldiers participated in their yearly extra-curricular activities.
The Duke of Sussex founded these Invictus Games in 2014 for the well-being of wounded, injured, and sick military service personnel.