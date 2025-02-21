Bukhingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Kate announcement

Royal

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to visit Pontypridd in South Wales on February 26

  • by Web Desk
  • February 21, 2025
The Buckingham Palace has released delightful glimpses from King Charles reception after Prince William and Kate Middleton made exciting announcement.

Taking to its Instagram account on Friday, the palace shared a carousel of photo from the reception, which was held on Thursday to celebrate humanitarian organisations and their milestones.

In the photos, the monarch could be seen beaming ear to ear a ear as he met incredible people working at humanitarian organisations.

“Thank you to the exceptional individuals and organisations contributing towards humanitarian efforts across the globe,” the palace wrote in the caption.


The King was accompanied by Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince Richard and Birgitte Eva Van Deurs, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who welcomed guests to thank them for their vital work.

"Their Majesties were shown displays on the work of these four charities, as well as a special collection of images from the @DisastersEmergencyCommittee," the caption further added.

Buckingham Palace's heartwarming post comes after Kensington Palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be travelling to Pontypridd in south Wales on February 26, ahead of St David’s Day on Saturday, March 1.

