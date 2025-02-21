Entertainment

Paris Hilton takes generous step for LA victim days after eaton wildfires

Paris Hilton has lost her million dollars mansionin Malibu due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025

Paris Hilton generously auctioned her iconic outfits to the Los Angeles victims days after the devastating wildfires in the country.

The popular songstress turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, February 19, to announce her latest collaboration with the English fashion brand, Vestiaire Collective, to sell some of her classic outfits to needy people.

Paris made the delightful announcement by releasing a video clip featuring herself in which she was seen showcasing each dress, along with the details of these outfits.

In the viral footage, the mother-of-two heard saying, "I love this dress, it’s so gorgeous! It’s designed by Pamela Roland, I wore this to the grand opening of the Resorts World in Las Vegas and performed in it!"

The actress, who also lost her mansion in Malibu during the deadliest wildfires, further said, "It’s so beautiful and sparkly, but now it's time for it to find a new home! I’m auctioning off pieces from my collection."

Paris Hilton decided to sell her expensive wardrobe for a good cause after she lost her million-dollar property in Los Angeles on January 8. 

