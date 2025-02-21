Entertainment

Andrew Garfield sparks dating rumours with Monica Barbaro in new joint appearance

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actor steps out with the 'Top Gun 2' star in London

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro ignited dating rumours after they were spotted together recently.

The pair had been seen together in two different spots for the second time in the last two months, giving fans cue that they might be more than friends.

As per Just Jared, the duo stepped out for an outing in London this week.

In a viral clip, Andrew and Monica can be seen sitting close to each other while attending a performance of Jonathan Bailey's new production of the play Richard II on the West End.

They were also seen chatting before the show started.

The 41-year-old actor and the 34-year-old starlet were first spotted together posing for a picture with Eddie Redmayne.

Andrew and Monica attended the W Magazine Best Performances party back in early January 2025 in Los Angeles.

However, it is important to note that the Andrew and Monica have not made any remarks about their relationship status.

On a relationship front, The Amazing Spider-Man actor broke up with Kate Tomas last year.

They dated for a while before parting ways in September 2024.

Andrew went through a breakup last fall.

Moreover, Andrew attended a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Camilla this week.

