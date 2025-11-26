Entertainment

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Taylor Swift has dropped a delightful new surprise for swifties just hours after her wedding gown details leaked online.

The 14-time Grammy winner turned to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, November 26, to make a delightful announcement before Thanksgiving.

Sharing the poster of her song The Fate of Ophelia - from singer's newly released album, Life of A Showgirl, Taylor shared the link of song's remix by The Chainsmokers.

This update came over the heels of the Midnights songstress' exclusive details were shared by an exclusive inside source.

As per Rob Shuter's gossip blog #ShuterScoop, Taylor wants a regal style wedding with her beau Travis Kelce.

Rob's report claimed that the Lover singer has been taking inspiration from HBO series The Gilded Age to walk down the aisle.

An inside source exclusively revealed that Taylor has a diamond-studded gown on her wedding list and "enough gold accents to make Old New York blush".

The source further claimed that Taylor has been collecting "vintage references, couture ballgown silhouettes, and lavish soirée inspiration fit for a historical drama."

While another tipster revealed that the Cruel Summer hitmaker "wants a ceremony that feels regal, timeless, and so elaborate it transports guests straight to 1883."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August this year after dating for almost two years.

The couple are likely to tie the knot next year in summers - however, the details of their wedding timeline are yet to be announced.

