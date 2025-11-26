Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun

The 'Euphoria' star showed off her stunning figure while enjoying time with boyfriend Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney turned heads during a sun-soaked pool day as she cozied up to boyfriend Scooter Braun while sporting a plunging swimsuit.

On Sunday, the Euphoria star showed off her stunning figure as she cozied up to boyfriend Scooter Braun during a pool day in the Florida Keys.

The couple splashed around with friends at Sweeney’s home just days before Thanksgiving.

For their cozy day out, the 28-year-old actress, wearing a plunging white swimsuit, stayed close to her 44-year-old beau as they relaxed in the water.

Her smile widened as they leaned in for a brief tender moment before returning to the larger group.

Much of their time was spent chatting with pals, not wrapped up in each other and later, Sweeney floated off on a blue raft, giving Braun a lighthearted, teasing wave.

Sweeney and Braun also appeared to be playing some games with friends, as they tossed a ball about amongst each other.

The twosome were first linked back in June after they crossed paths attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

Her relationship buzz came after it was revealed that Sweeney ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March.

In September 2025, it was revealed that Scooter had been “obsessed”' with the star after their meeting and began “pursuing” her after the wedding.

