‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch

Everything you need to know about the release of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

  • By Sidra Khan
Thrilling mysteries are finally set to be resolved as Stranger Things’ fifth and final season is just around the corner.

Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series, which first premiered in July 2016, is set to conclude next month, bringing the thriller show to an end.

However, unlike the previous seasons, which were released all at once, Stranger Things Season 5 will be released in three installments, keeping fans buzzing with anticipation until the very end of this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Stranger Things, including its release dates, time, and where & how to watch.

When does Stranger Things Season 5 release?

Stranger Things Season 5 is scheduled to be released in three installments: Four-episode based Part 1 on November 26 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, three-episode based Part 2 on December 25 at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, and the Part 3, which will mark the show’s grand finale, will be out on the New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

Where and how to watch Stranger Things Season 5?

The fifth season of Stranger Things will be up for streaming on Netflix.

Do you need Netflix subscription to watch Stranger Things Season 5?

Yes. In order to be able to watch Stranger Things Season 5, viewers need to subscribe to Netflix.

Netflix’s pricing begins at $7.99 per month for its ad-supported option. The standard ad-free subscription is $17.99 monthly, and the premium tier, which includes up to 4K resolution, is priced at $24.99.

