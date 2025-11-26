Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34

A new dancer couple seems to be forming, as Dancing with the Stars Season 34 winner, Robert Irwin, has sparked romance buzz with the reality show’s former champ.
Ahead of his thrilling final performances on the finale of DWTS Season 34, the 21-year-old Australian conservationist received a special surprise from former Mirrorball champ Xochitl Gomez.
Xochitl Gomez emerged as the champion of Dancing with the Stars Season 32 back in 2023.
As seen in the photos shared by TMZ, Irwin was spotted meeting Gomez outside his trailer, as the former DWTS winner greeted him with a big smile and a bouquet of vibrant flowers before he hit the stage for his final acts.
The 19-year-old American actress was also seen supporting Robert Irwin backstage and watched him as he practiced.
Their latest meeting and Xochitl Gomez’s supportive move fueled romance speculation among fans.
Fans’ comments:
On TMZ’s Instagram post featuring photos of Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez, a fan gushed, “They will make a perfect couple.”
“I actually love this,” another added.
Meanwhile, a third sweetly stated, “If they are dating, they are adorable together. They completely match each other’s energy.”
It is worth noting that Xochitl Gomez joined Robert Irwin for Dancing with the Stars’ 20th birthday celebration on the November 11 episode.
Their incredible chemistry on stage received heartfelt comment from Derek Hough.
DWTS Season 34 winner:
Robert Irwin is crowned the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 34 today, November 25, 2025.