Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case

Tara Reid has taken formal action in an alleged drugging case, filing a police report and declaring she is “willing to prosecute,” as authorities investigate the incident.
In a police report obtained by PEOPLE, 50-year-old the American Pie starlet said she “completely blacked out” after drinking with a stranger at the DoubleTree Hotel in Rosemont, Ill., on November 23.
Reid recalled there being “a bunch of people in the lobby that were supposedly YouTubers.”
She mentioned that most had “their phones out and the whole thing felt suspicious but I didn't know what was going on.”
Reid told police she ordered white wine at the hotel bar when “a man named Sean P, a successful influencer and YouTuber,” approached and joined her.
They stepped outside for a cigarette and exchanged numbers, but when Reid returned inside, she alleged, “there was a napkin over my drink.”
“Then the last thing I remember was drinking that drink and seeing a couple sitting next to us. The next thing I remember was waking up in the hospital around 8 hours or more later not knowing where I was or anything that happened. I completely blacked out with no recollection of anything,” she told police.
Notably, this confession came after on Monday, authorities arrived at the place, a footage showed Reid struggling to stand while a man supported her, with a woman bringing a wheelchair nearby.