James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey

The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
James Van Der Beek’s wife, Kimberly, shared a supportive message amid his cancer journey after his Instagram post on Nov. 24.

Taking to Instagram, The Dawson’s Creek alum, who has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, shared a message expressing gratitude for fans.

Janes mentioned that he is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs, stating, “Thank you—for the love, the prayers, the support, and for making this jersey mean something far bigger than a movie. Endlessly grateful for all of you.”

Under the post, Kimberly commented, “You’re a wizard. Bouncing back, baby!”

The couple share six children, including Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emillia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah.

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old also announced an auction of Dawson’s Creek memorabilia, including original costumes and set pieces from Dawson Leery’s bedroom.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years… and with recent unexpected twists in life, the time is now,” One Tree Hill star added.

His former co-stars, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, and Busy Philipps, recently held a live cast reunion to help him recover soon by supporting his cancer journey.

Kimberly thanked the whole cast on Instagram, calling the event “so special to the whole family.” 

