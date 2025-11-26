Entertainment

Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban parted ways last month after nearly 19 years of marriage

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’
Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’

Nicole Kidman has dropped a delightful update nearly two months after Keith Urban divorce.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, the Holland actress offered first look into her new crime-thriller, Scarpetta.

The first photo in the carousel featured Nicole wearing a doctor's gown as she examines a body right in front of her.

As per the caption, Scarpetta - which is based on Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling book series will premiere on Prime Video March 11, 2026.

Next in the post were a series of images showcasing different scenes from Nicole's upcoming thriller.

This update from the Spellbound actress came just days after an inside source told how Nicole is gearing for an emotional reunion with Keith on Christmas for the sake of their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

"Nicole knows what they really want is some normal family time and she’s vowed to do whatever it takes to give that to them," the source claimed.

The tipster went on to share, "They’ve hardly seen Keith the last six months, he’s been touring and they’ve been overseas with Nicole."

"They’ve been pretty well glued to her side since this all started and they aren’t going to want to be apart from her for the holidays, so her plan is to spend time as a family with Keith," added the source.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban filed for divorce on September 30, 2025 -after 19 years of marriage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney enjoys sun-soaked pool day with Scooter Braun
The 'Euphoria' star showed off her stunning figure while enjoying time with boyfriend Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked

Taylor Swift makes big announcement after exclusive wedding details leaked
Taylor Swift drops surprising new update after key wedding plans unveiled in new report

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy
'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned its season 34 champion

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34

Robert Irwin stirs romance buzz with former ‘DWTS’ champ as he wins S34
Robert Irwin ignites dating speculation as he wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case

Tara Reid takes legal action after alleged drugging case
The 'American Pie' star filled a police report and declared that she is 'willing to prosecute'

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour
Sabrina Carpenter concluded her hit fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles over the weekend

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the release of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury

'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury
Robert Irwin admitted the Cha Cha was the one Instant Dance

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80
Sir Richard Branson shares heartbreaking tribute as he announces the passing of his beloved wife

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday
The 'Baby' hitmaker's wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood
Charlie Heaton welcomed his son, Archie, at the age of 20 with Japanese drummer and vocalist Akiko Matsuura