Nicole Kidman shares surprising personal update before Keith Urban ‘reunion’

Nicole Kidman has dropped a delightful update nearly two months after Keith Urban divorce.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, the Holland actress offered first look into her new crime-thriller, Scarpetta.
The first photo in the carousel featured Nicole wearing a doctor's gown as she examines a body right in front of her.
As per the caption, Scarpetta - which is based on Patricia Cornwell’s best-selling book series will premiere on Prime Video March 11, 2026.
Next in the post were a series of images showcasing different scenes from Nicole's upcoming thriller.
This update from the Spellbound actress came just days after an inside source told how Nicole is gearing for an emotional reunion with Keith on Christmas for the sake of their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
"Nicole knows what they really want is some normal family time and she’s vowed to do whatever it takes to give that to them," the source claimed.
The tipster went on to share, "They’ve hardly seen Keith the last six months, he’s been touring and they’ve been overseas with Nicole."
"They’ve been pretty well glued to her side since this all started and they aren’t going to want to be apart from her for the holidays, so her plan is to spend time as a family with Keith," added the source.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban filed for divorce on September 30, 2025 -after 19 years of marriage.