Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80 

Sir Richard Branson has announced the sudden demise of his beloved wife, Lady Joan, at the age of 80.
The 75-year-old English businessman took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, to share the heartbreaking news of his life partner.
"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grand-mum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for," Richard announced.
He continued, "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x."
Despite sharing the news, Branson did not explain the reason for his wife’s death.
The couple exchanged the marital vows in 1989 and welcomed three children together, including Holly, Sam and the late Clare Sarah, who died at four days old.
Branson met his late wife at The Manor, a live-in recording studio for Virgin Records.
Two years after they met, Branson bought Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. They got married there 11 years later.
Sir Richard Branson has yet to announce the details of his wife Joan's funeral.