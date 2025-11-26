Entertainment

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80

Sir Richard Branson shares heartbreaking tribute as he announces the passing of his beloved wife

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80
Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80 

Sir Richard Branson has announced the sudden demise of his beloved wife, Lady Joan, at the age of 80. 

The 75-year-old English businessman took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, November 25, to share the heartbreaking news of his life partner. 

"Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away. She was the most wonderful mum and grand-mum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for," Richard announced.

He continued, "She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light, my world. Love you forever, Joan x." 

Despite sharing the news, Branson did not explain the reason for his wife’s death. 

The couple exchanged the marital vows in 1989 and welcomed three children together, including Holly, Sam and the late Clare Sarah, who died at four days old.

Branson met his late wife at The Manor, a live-in recording studio for Virgin Records.

Two years after they met, Branson bought Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. They got married there 11 years later.

Sir Richard Branson has yet to announce the details of his wife Joan's funeral. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday
The 'Baby' hitmaker's wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood
Charlie Heaton welcomed his son, Archie, at the age of 20 with Japanese drummer and vocalist Akiko Matsuura

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia
'Wednesday' creators have announced their first major cast addition for the third season of the series

More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans

More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans
'Wicked: For Good', starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has set new records at the box office with a successful opening week

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release
The 'Oldboy' actress's new film, 'Eternity' will premiere in theatres this week

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit
Elle Duncan's surprise departure from ESPN sparks buzz about her next big move

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'
The Rhode founder has addressed the speculations around a brand new venture days after her 29th birthday

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe
The 'All Too Well' crooner has reportedly asked close pals, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, to be her bridesmaids in her wedding

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe

D4vd case twist: Court seals files in Celeste Rivas' death probe
D4vd has been named a suspect almost three months after Celeste Rivas' body was found in his Tesla trunk

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome

Jennifer Lopez performs at mega-rich Indian wedding after warm welcome
The 'Selena' actress arrived in Udaipur, India, for lavish performance over the weekend

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91

Lee Soon-jae, iconic actor known as South Korea’s 'National TV Dad,' dies at 91
Lee Soon-jae earned the nickname 'national TV dad' for roles like the strict father in 'What on Earth is Love'