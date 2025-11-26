Entertainment

'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury

Robert Irwin admitted the Cha Cha was the one Instant Dance

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
DWTS finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury
'DWTS' finale erupts in drama as Robert Irwin dances through rib injury

The Dancing with the Stars finale kicked off with high drama and even higher intensity as Robert Irwin powered through a painful rib injury.

During rehearsals, the Australian conservationist admitted the Cha Cha was the one Instant Dance he hoped to avoid — but fate had other plans.

In the finale, he and Carson ended up drawing the Cha Cha to DNCE’s Cake by the Ocean.

"So much cleaner, your placement, you were on fire," Judge Bruno Tonioli said.

"Everything that Bruno said I agree with," said Carrie Ann, praising the partnership between Robert and Witney.

Derek said he was nervous for them for the Cha Cha but praised Robert's hip rotation. "It was so incredibly impressive. That dance is so hard and you did fantastic. Well done."

"The ribs are sore, especially after those Cha Cha moves," Robert said after speaking with Julianne Hough.

He added, "But you know, I catch crocodiles and a crocodile has never messed up my ribs like that. Dancing is hard."

On Monday, Witney said Robert's "ribs have been killing him" and that "more will be revealed on Tuesday."

"You guys can get a better idea of what we’ve been dealing with all week on Tuesday," she said, adding, "I do have to change some things that involve the other dancers and involve the other guys. So, it’s just honestly the most stressful part."

Despite his pain, Witney said Robert is "going to want to rehearse until the very last second."

"This entire season just feels like the biggest gift," she said. "I’m just so thankful."

To note, the final five couples — Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa, Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, and Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten — battled for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday, November 25.

Each pair will perform three routines: a Judges’ Choice dance, an Instant Dance revealed just minutes before showtime, and a high-energy Freestyle to close out the season.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour

Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour
Sabrina Carpenter concluded her hit fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles over the weekend

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch

‘Stranger Things 5’: Release date, time, where and how to watch
Everything you need to know about the release of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80

Sir Richard Branson confirms tragic demise of his wife Joan at age of 80
Sir Richard Branson shares heartbreaking tribute as he announces the passing of his beloved wife

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey

James Van Der Beek's Wife Kimberly shares update on his cancer journey
The 'Dawson’s Creek' alum is currently selling his signed jerseys from his 1999 film 'Varsity Blues' to help cover treatment costs

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday

Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday
The 'Baby' hitmaker's wife, Hailey Bieber, celebrated her 29th birthday over the weekend

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood

'Stranger Things' star Charlie Heaton reflects on early fatherhood
Charlie Heaton welcomed his son, Archie, at the age of 20 with Japanese drummer and vocalist Akiko Matsuura

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia

'Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green joins cast as mysterious Aunt Ophelia
'Wednesday' creators have announced their first major cast addition for the third season of the series

More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans

More 'Wicked' projects coming: Universal Pictures teases future plans
'Wicked: For Good', starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, has set new records at the box office with a successful opening week

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release

Elizabeth Olsen breaks silence on new film 'Eternity' ahead of its release
The 'Oldboy' actress's new film, 'Eternity' will premiere in theatres this week

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit

Popular host Elle Duncan to make big career move after surprise ESPN exit
Elle Duncan's surprise departure from ESPN sparks buzz about her next big move

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'

Hailey Bieber breaks silence on acting debut: 'I would be open'
The Rhode founder has addressed the speculations around a brand new venture days after her 29th birthday

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe

Taylor Swift's wedding gown: Mind-blowing details leave fans in awe
The 'All Too Well' crooner has reportedly asked close pals, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, to be her bridesmaids in her wedding