Justin Bieber sets record straight after skipping wife Hailey's 29th birthday 

Justin Bieber has cleared the air after missing his wife, Hailey Bieber’s 29th birthday.
On Saturday, November 22, the Baby hitmaker’s wife celebrated her special day alongside several of her close pals.
After her birthday celebrations, a few reports claimed that Justin had skipped his wife’s big day due to their ongoing family feud.
However, Hailey dropped a video featuring herself from her birthday, in which she is seen cheering as his wife jumps up and down with her hands in the air.
"Prettiest cake," the Rhode Skin founder captioned the clip.
She previously shared a carousel of glimpses of her birthday in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 23.
The series of snaps included a sweet clip of Hailey and Justin holding hands, showing their sock-clad feet as they strolled together.
Hailey's birthday roundup also featured a photo of her and Justin's toddler son, Jack Blues, being pushed in a tricycle stroller.
At the time, several fans rushed to the comments section to speculate whether the two have been feuding.
The couple, who welcomed their only son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024, have been facing divorce speculation since they got married in 2018.