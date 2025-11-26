Entertainment

'DWTS' season 34 winner: Robert Irwin, Witney Carson win Mirrorball Trophy

'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned its season 34 champion

  By Javeria Ahmed
After weeks of glitz, glamour, and jaw-dropping routines, Dancing with the Stars has crowned its Season 34 champion, leaving fans cheering—and some in shock—over the winning duo.

Robert Irwin continues the family legacy, winning Dancing with the Stars Season 34 with pro partner Witney Carson.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and Carson dazzled in the finale on November 25 with a Quickstep, Cha Cha, and Freestyle performance.

With his win, Robert triumphed over fellow finalists Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Elaine Hendrix and Dylan Efron.

"My sister said it best: Thank you for changing my life!" Robert said upon winning.

"I'm so grateful for Robert, honestly — I already feel like I won with him as my friend and I can't thank you enough," Witney added.

Before the finale, Carson shared that Robert was struggling with sore ribs but insisted on rehearsing right up to showtime.

She called dancing with him this season “the biggest gift.”

During the season, Robert honored his late father Steve Irwin, sharing on November 17 that he keeps two “good luck charms” while rehearsing: a ring made from his childhood home keys and his dad’s shirt.

The Dancing with the Stars finale aired live on ABC on Tuesday, November 25.

