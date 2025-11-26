Sabrina Carpenter leaves fans emotional with first post after wrapping tour

With her emotional post, Sabrina Carpenter has left fans sentimental.
After wrapping her thrilling fifth concert tour, Short n’ Sweet, in Los Angeles over the weekend, the Espresso hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 25, to share a heartwarming post, gushing over her fans.
Alongside a large carousel of vibrant images, the Manchild crooner penned, “Shows 5 and 6! just the greatest way to give this tour the goodbye she deserves. more short n’ sweet tour thoughts and pictures coming soon…”
Making an emotional confession, she added, “I’ve gone through 6 boxes of Kleenex.”
The Grammy winner also mentioned her Juno girls – actress Maya Rudolph and Muppet character Miss Piggy – of the final shows, stating, “But for now i have to thank @princesstagram and @realmisspiggy for being the most breathtaking Juno girls.”
“and i have to thank you LA for giving us everything you’ve got and then some :’) i love you!” Carpenter said to her fans.
Fans’ reactions:
Sabrina Carpenter’s sentimental post was flooded with fans’ comments, as they got emotional over the tour’s end.
“Definitely crying bc this tour is over,” commented one, while another added, “i’m not ready to say goodbye yet we need a tour movie/doc!!”
A third noted, “The best tour ever!!! Brb crying queen.”
Short n' Sweet Tour:
Short n' Sweet Tour was the fifth concert tour by Sabrina Carpenter, which she kicked off on September 23, 2024, in Columbus, and concluded on November 23, 2025, in Los Angeles.
The tour was in support of her sixth studio album of the same name.