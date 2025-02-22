Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence amid As Ever controversy 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a surprise statement amid the controversy surrounding Duchess’ new lifestyle brand, As Ever.
The couple, who have recently been in headlines due to Harry’s Incvictus Games and then Meghan’s rebrand, have released their first joint public statement since the backlash.
However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to ignore the recent controversy surrounding As Ever and focused on NAACP Image Awards in new message.
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation, which they founded in 2020 after leaving the UK, uploaded the statement to coincide with the NAACP Image Awards in California on Saturday, February 22.
"Each year, the NAACP awards one individual with the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award,” the statement noted.
It continued, "This award celebrates leaders who are advancing civil rights in digital spaces and leading the way to build a better online world."
"The Archewell Foundation is thrilled to congratulate this year's recipient, Dr. Alondra Nelson, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to AI policy and the advancement of civil rights," they further added.
The statement comes amid criticism that Meghan Markle has been facing over its new brand's name and logo, which some have accused being copied.
Moreover, the 56th Image Awards broadcast will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where Former Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to receive the Chairman's Award at the event.