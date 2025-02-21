Entertainment

Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour

The ‘Worth It’ singer Camila Cabello wrote a touching message for fans as she reflected on her touring break

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 21, 2025
Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour
Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour

Camila Cabello is opening up about her touring break!

On Friday, February 21, the Worth It singer turned to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming message as she reflected on all the past years after headlining her first solo tour, Never Be the Same, from 2018 to 2019.

Sharing a 3-slide post in which Cabello dropped snaps from her previous tour, the singer wrote, “i blinked and suddenly it was years since i did my own headline tour.”

She continued, “i’ve performed a lot in the past few years, festivals, radio shows, TV performances, etc - and, don’t get me wrong, those can be thrilling and fun, but I’d describe the difference as one is going to a dinner party with a mix of strangers and friends, and a headline tour is like going to dinner with just your best friends in the world.”

Addressing her fans, Camila Cabello expressed gratitude for being patient as she took a break and spent time doing things she loves, including learning how to drive, make eggs, and do pushups.

The Cinderella actress concluded, “i genuinely missed you so much. may the memories begin. here we go. yours, C.”

Camila Cabello’s forthcoming second headlining concert tour Yours, C, is set to kickoff on June 21, 2025, in Spain.

The tour is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which was released in 2024.

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service

Princess Kate, Prince William, King Charles set to attend special service
5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health

5 reasons to add guava to your diet for better health
Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?

Planetary parade 2025: How to witness stunning seven-planet alignment?
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia

Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal’s wedding in Australia
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release
Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release
Paris Hilton takes generous step for LA victim days after eaton wildfires
Paris Hilton takes generous step for LA victim days after eaton wildfires
Andrew Garfield sparks dating rumours with Monica Barbaro in new joint appearance
Andrew Garfield sparks dating rumours with Monica Barbaro in new joint appearance
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' publicist seeks removal from Justin Baldoni case
Daniel Craig breaks silence on Amazon’s James Bond takeover
Daniel Craig breaks silence on Amazon’s James Bond takeover
Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards
Shakira, Cardi B celebrate huge career milestone at Premio Lo Nuestro Awards
A$AP Rocky celebrates Rihanna's birthday after winning gun assault case
A$AP Rocky celebrates Rihanna's birthday after winning gun assault case
Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case
Beyoncé makes big announcement to 'help women' after Jay-Z's rape case
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Ben Affleck's daughter takes step back from Jennifer Lopez after divorce
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Kim Kardashian claps back at critics of North West's 'Lion King' performance
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting
Blake Lively, Justin Baldon reveal Taylor Swift's role in ‘It Ends With Us’ casting