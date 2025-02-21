Camila Cabello pens emotional note about touring break ahead of Yours, C Tour

Camila Cabello is opening up about her touring break!
On Friday, February 21, the Worth It singer turned to her official Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming message as she reflected on all the past years after headlining her first solo tour, Never Be the Same, from 2018 to 2019.
Sharing a 3-slide post in which Cabello dropped snaps from her previous tour, the singer wrote, “i blinked and suddenly it was years since i did my own headline tour.”
She continued, “i’ve performed a lot in the past few years, festivals, radio shows, TV performances, etc - and, don’t get me wrong, those can be thrilling and fun, but I’d describe the difference as one is going to a dinner party with a mix of strangers and friends, and a headline tour is like going to dinner with just your best friends in the world.”
Addressing her fans, Camila Cabello expressed gratitude for being patient as she took a break and spent time doing things she loves, including learning how to drive, make eggs, and do pushups.
The Cinderella actress concluded, “i genuinely missed you so much. may the memories begin. here we go. yours, C.”
Camila Cabello’s forthcoming second headlining concert tour Yours, C, is set to kickoff on June 21, 2025, in Spain.
The tour is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, which was released in 2024.