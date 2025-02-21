Entertainment

Selena Gomez, Gracie Abrams share heartfelt message after song release

Gracie Abrams and Selena Gomez express gratitude after ‘Call Me When You Break Up’ release

  • by Web Desk
  • February 21, 2025


Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams shared heartwarming message for fans after releasing Call Me When You Break Up.

The duo teamed up for the hit track, which was directed by Benny Blanco.

Benny revealed on Instagram that he shot the entire music video for the single on his “phone.”

On Thursday, February 21, Gracie posted a picture with the Rare Beauty founder and her fiancé and wrote a thoughtful message.

The I Love You, I'm Sorry singer penned, “Call me when you break up out nowww @selenagomez @itsbennyblanco Thank you for letting me in on your magic. It is the sweetest.”

On the other hand, Selena also shared a delightful social media post and shared her experience making Call Me When You Break Up with Benny and Gracie.

“Call Me When You Break Up with @itsbennyblanco & @GracieAbrams is out now Seriously had the BEST time making this song and video with these two!,” the Only Murders in the Building starlet noted.

On the work front, Gracie Abrams has multiple concert tours, including The Secret of Us Tour, which will end on August 27, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.

