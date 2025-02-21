Entertainment

Courteney Cox oozes elegance as she officiates pal's wedding in Australia

The ‘Friends’ actress was joined by her daughter Coco at longtime family friend Alexandria Jackson’s wedding

Courteney Cox is a sight to behold at her pal Alexandria Jackson’s wedding!

The 60-year-old Friends starlet on Thursday, February 20, brought glamour to her longtime family friend’s wedding as she appeared at the ceremony with her beautiful daughter Coco Arquette.

Exuding elegance, the Scream starlet also officiated the wedding of Alexandria and her husband Josh Horowitz in Australia.

In the photos shared by a local outlet News.com.au, Courteney looked effortlessly gorgeous in a pale pink slip dress.

With just subtle makeup on, the actress let her shiny, black, mid-parted hair flowing freely on her shoulders.

In the accessories department, Courteney wore a silver chained pendant, a matching bracelet, and a couple of silver rings.

One of the snaps also featured the actress with the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, her 20-year-old daughter Coco dropped jaws in a light brown slip dress, performing her bridesmaid duties.

It is worth mentioning that the American actress has been friends with film producer Alexandria Jackson for years, with the Backlash producer even attending her 2023’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram at that time, Alexandria gushed, “I couldn’t be more proud and honored to have witnessed one of my favorite humans on Earth, surrounded by amazing friends and family, receive the incredibly deserved honor of her on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

She added, “You’re brilliant CC I love you so very much!!! to the coolest ever.”

Notably, Courteney Cox will next be seen in American slasher film, Scream 7, which is set to release in 2026.

