Dua Lipa ‘approaches’ two huge UK stars to join her at Wembley

'Levitating' singer has reportedly approached two UK singer on her shows ahead of their upcoming Glastonbury performances

Dua Lipa is reportedly lining up two major British pop stars to open her massive Wembley Stadium shows as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

The Levitating singer has reportedly approached Charli XCX and Raye to open her shows on June 20 and 21, ahead of their upcoming Glastonbury performances.

A source told The Sun, “These two Wembley shows are monumental for Dua and she wants to give her fans an extra treat.”

The insider went on to say, “Her team has approached Raye to open Friday's show, while Charli is in talks to perform on Saturday.”

According to a source, “Dua, Raye and Charli are all super supportive of each other and it would be amazing to have these three British female powerhouses playing Wembley.”

The tipster released, “With Glastonbury the week after, this is the perfect warm-up for Raye and Charli too as they'll be playing to almost 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.”

However, the guests are yet to be confirmed, Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose will be supporting the singer for her Wembley shows.

Dua Lipa London show:

Initially, Dua was set to play just one show at the London venue on Friday 20 June 2025, as part of her Radical Optimism tour.

But after the phenomenal demand, she will be staying in London for her second show on Saturday June 21.

