Victoria Beckham celebrates husband David’s Knighthood with sweet kiss

Victoria Beckham is gushing over her newly knighted husband, David Bekham!
The British Fashion Designer took to her Instagram account to celebrate the football star, who recently received a knighthood from King Charles in the King's Birthday Honours.
Victoria shared an adorable photo in which she could be seem kissing her husband of 27 years on the side of his face.
“You’ve always been my knight in shining armour, but now it’s official. Sir @davidbeckham!!! What an honour, I couldn’t be prouder of you,” she wrote along the video.
The mother-of-four went on to gush, “Your dedication to the things that matter most — your country, your work, your passion, and most of all, your family — has never wavered. The way you’ve touched so many lives over the years with kindness and humility speaks volumes about the man you are and continues to inspire us everyday.”
“But above all else, I’m so, so proud to call you mine. I love you so much,” she added.
Soon after her post, the couple’s second child, Romeo Beckham, also rushed to comment section to drop a red heart emoji.
Romeo also expressed pride over his dad’s new prestigious title by sharing a sweet photo with him.
“So so proud of you,” the 22-year-old wrote over the photo.
About David Beckham’s knighthood
David Beckham’s knighthood by King Charles recognizes his decades-long sporting career and his lasting contributions to British society.