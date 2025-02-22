Royal

Princess Anne receives 'Queen' title after Buckingham Palace reception

The Princess Royal joined King Charles for a reception at Buckingham Palace on Thursday

Princess Anne has been dubbed "Queen of Recycling" for her frugal fashion sense.

On Thursday, The Princess Royal joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for a reception celebrating humanitarian efforts worldwide.

For the event, Princess Anne wore a gorgeous cream skirt suit which she paired with a silk scarf, black gloves, and shoes.

The outfit instantly caught attention of royal fans not only for its elegance but also for its familiarity

Princess Anne had first worn the outfit at the Royal Ascot race meeting in 1997, which sparked a frenzy of admiration on social media.

"Queen of recycling,” a X user noted.

While another wrote, "The Princess Royal, takes fabulous care of her clothes and herself."

“She’s brilliant at recycling her clothes decades later, and all still in fashion too. Such a classic look,” the third added.

Some of fans also expressed amazement at King Charles’ sister’s ability to maintain her weight and figure over the years.

"How does she still fit in her clothes from way back then??" on wrote.

Another gushed, "The big takeaway is, she has maintained her weight. Hard to do as you get older."

This is not the first time that Princess Anne has reworn years old outfit.

Earlier this month, she donned a tartan suit from her teenage years on the Scottish Rugby Union at the Scotland v Italy Six Nations at the Murrayfield Stadium.

