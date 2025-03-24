Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has placed her precious clothing items on sale after giving a heartfelt nod to Prince Harry.
On March 24, the Duchess of Sussex shared that she has “handpicked” the items from her matchless collection.
She penned on her official website, “A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love — I hope you enjoy them! Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.”
The Suits alum took to social media to announce the sale to her 2.62 million followers via an Instagram Story.
Meghan penned, “Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio.”
The former actress placed a number of things from her wardrobe on sale including shirts, glasses and shoes.
On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex also posted a new photo featuring her two children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, whom she shares with husband Harry.
The caption of the post read, "Every day is a love story.”
Her latest post about the sale comes after she gave a sweet nod to the Duke of Sussex for capturing a heartwarming video of her.
