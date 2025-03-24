Princess Madeleine launches her first brand in major career move

Princess Madeleine unveiled her first-ever brand in an exciting new move.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, the Princess of Sweden updated fans about her exciting career move, announcing the launch of a skincare brand.
King Carl Gustaf’s daughter revealed that her new skincare line, MinLen, comprises of natural and organic products and the brand is developed in collaboration with Weleda, which is a champion in certified natural skincare.
“I’m excited to share that I’m launching “MinLen” a natural skincare line, developed in collaboration with Weleda, a global leader in certified natural skincare,” penned Madeleine as she announced the new business venture.
She continued to share, “MinLen is the first natural, responsible, multi-generational skincare brand in Europe — created with the needs of both young and growing families in mind.”
“Our product range will officially launch at the end of the summer and as this is a private initiative, I will use my name Madeleine Bernadotte in my work with MinLen. I look forward to sharing more with you very soon! @weleda,” the Princess concluded.
Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who is also known by her title Duchess of Hälsingland and Gästrikland, is the second daughter and youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.
She is ninth in the line of succession to the Swedish throne.