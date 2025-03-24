Princess Beatrice breaks silence on emotional toll of Athena’s premature birth

Princess Beatrice has finally opened up about daughter, Princess Athena’s premature birth, months after welcoming her into the world.
In a detailed interview with Vogue magazine, the Princess of York, 36, got candid about pregnancy and birth experiences and made a heartbreaking confession as she broke silence on the early arrival of her little girl.
While speaking about the experience, Beatrice revealed that she cried for “weeks” after giving birth to Athena prematurely.
“She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real,” she shared.
Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter, Athena, with husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, on January 22, 2025, weeks before the normal delivery time.
“Her feet were so small — almost the same size as the paws on my older daughter’s soft bunnies,” stated the Princess.
She continued, “Looking back over those months of sheer worry, I am filled with a sense of determination that more can be done to help others find answers to those questions around the complications that can lead to preterm birth – questions that defined my days (and nights) during pregnancy.”
Besides Athena, Princess Beatrice shares one more daughter, Sienna, with her Italian husband Edoardo, whom they welcomed in September 2021.