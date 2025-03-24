Royal

Princess Beatrice stuns in Princess Kate's dress for post-baby photoshoot

Prince William's cousin and Kate Middleton often share style notes with eachother

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Princess Beatrice made a stunning return to the spotlight yesterday, gracing the pages of British Vogue for her first-ever personal essay since giving birth to her second daughter, Athena.

For the cover page, Princess Beatrice wore a breathtaking blue wrapped dress from Emilia Wickstead, a design previously donned by her cousin-in-law, Princess Kate.

The £1,475 'Elta' crepe midi dress, which boasts elegant long sleeves and a sculpted wrap detail at the waist, was first spotted on Princess Kate in a butter-yellow hue at the Service of Thanksgiving in 2022.

Prince William's cousin and Kate Middleton often share style notes with eachother. 

From garden parties to Royal Ascot and official royal engagements, the duo has worn the same clothes on a number of occasions.

In her personal essay for the publication, King Charles’ niece opened up about the “fears” and “complications” she experienced during the birth of her newborn.

"Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?” she wrote in the essay.

Princess Beatrice shares daughters Sienna and Athena with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

