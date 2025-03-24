Prince William tries to make Royal Family more approachable with simple move

Prince William has made a surprising decision since taking in more responsibilities and engagements.
In his recent outings, the Prince of Wales has eliminated late Queen Elizabeth "no selfie" rule in an attempt to make the Royal Family more approachable and friendly.
The Express's royal editor, Emily Ferguson shared her thoughts on William's modern style, noting, "William appears to be taking a new approach to public engagements."
While discussing his recent trip to Estonia, which took place on March 21, 2025, Ferguson added, "On the first day of his trip, he fully embraced the crowds and appeared to revel in the dozens of request for selfies, happily taking people's phones to take the snap himself."
Prince William's relaxed demeanour and interaction with the general public were also quite notable to the editor.
She continued, "His readiness to appear in snaps and share selfie-style video messages to his social media platforms the prince is embracing the new TikTok generation who prefer visual storytelling."
The Royal's decision to eliminate late Queen's rule is an successful attempt to make the Royal Family more relatable.
Notably, with younger generation being hesitant to support monarchy, Prince Williams's move is an admirable attempt to win over the newer generation.