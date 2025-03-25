King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch

King Charles held a key meeting after Meghan Markle used Sussex title in new website launch.
Royal Family's official Instagram account shared a delightful group photo of the monarch with the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United Kingdom and France at Windsor Castle.
The King welcomed 10 guests from UK and French military's top brass including Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and his French counterpart General Thierry Burkhard on Monday afternoon, March 24, 2025.
Related: Meghan Markle puts precious items on sale after sweet nod to Prince Harry
In the photo, which was clicked in the Royal estate's White Drawing Room in Berkshire, Charles could be seen flashing a wide smile, standing right in the middle of the military personnel.
Shortly after the photo went up on Royal Family's Instagram, his majesty's ardent fans flooded the comments section with praises.
This update from Buckingham Palace comes shortly after Meghan Markle launched her website, Shop My, on Monday, where she introduced herself as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, publicly honouring her Royal title once again.
To note, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to US.
Related: Meghan Markle shares peek into her intimate Sunday morning routine
They are currently residing in Montecito, California with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.