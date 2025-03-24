Royal

Meghan Markle pens sweet note for Prince Harry in heartfelt post

Meghan Markle shared rare family update alongside husband, Prince Harry, on her Instagram

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025

Meghan Markle pens sweet note for Prince Harry in heartfelt post  

Meghan Markle gave fans a sneak peek into her private life with her two children and husband, Prince Harry.

The mom-of-two turned to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, March 23, to share a video clip of the numerous migrated birds flying in the sky. 

In the viral footage, Harry and Meghan's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were heard giggling over the sky.

Notably, fans also noticed the soothing sounds of waves in the clip. 

Meghan penned a sweet note for her post while crediting her life partner for recording the memorable moment. 

"Flying into the week with my family, Thanks H for capturing this!" she captioned. 

This rare family update came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement through their Archewell Foundation.

The couple, who founded the charity organisation in 2020, marked World Storytelling Day by honouring Joann Bogard, a prominent member of The Parents' Network.

In their statement, Harry and Meghan highlighted the services of Joann, who dedicated his entire life in advocating online safety for children across the world.  

For those unaware, the two established their non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, after they stepped down from their senior royal positions in 2020. 

