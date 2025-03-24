Grand Duchess Maria Teresa dedicates her 69th birthday to impactful cause

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa spent her 69th birthday at a special event.
On Monday, March 23, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg took to her official Instagram handle to share about how she spent her special day.
Sharing a huge gallery of photographs, Maria detailed about her day writing, “HRH the Grand Duchess, Honorary President of the Cancer Foundation, kicked off the 24-hour "Relay for Life" this Saturday at La Coque, in the presence of the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Claude Wiseler, Prime Minister Luc Frieden, and members of the Government.”
It was also shared that over 13,000 people were divided into about 300 teams and were mobilized for the fight against cancer.
Related: Grand Duchess Maria Teresa rings in 69th birthday with new portraits
Those, who were present at the event, also surprised the Grand Duchess by singing a heartfelt birthday song, which she described as a “magical moment” for her.
The event began with survivors and caregivers opening up about their experiences.
"Supporting the sick, helping their caregivers, supporting medical research. The Relay for Life is an extraordinary solidarity initiative. Together, let's spread the word of Hope,” stated Maria.
Related: Grand Duchess Maria Teresa share adorable photo on grandson's 19th birthday
After the session, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa signaled the start of the “Relay,” which was attended by a team of staff from the house of Grand Duke Henri.