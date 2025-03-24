Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message

Prince William has sent a playful birthday message to Dame Mary Berry on her milestone 90th birthday.
In a special video message recorded for The One Show, the Prince of Wales wished Berry a "very happy 90th birthday" with taking a cheeky swipe at her birthday cake.
"Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years,” he said in the video.
Prince William couldn't resist himself from adding a lighthearted joke about her birthday celebrations.
"Have a fantastic day today. I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well,” he added, referring to Dame Mary's reputation as a discerning judge of baking quality.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the adorable clip of the show special, The One Show: Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration at 90 on their Instagram account.
Prince Williamm and Kate previously collaborated with Dame Mary on A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on BBC One in 2019.
During the special programme, Kate Midleton revealed that her kitchen is filled with Berry's cookbooks.
