Royal

Prince William marks Dame Mary Berry's 90th birthday with cheeky message

The Prince of Wales recorded a special video message for the beloved baker, Dame Mary Berry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025


Prince William has sent a playful birthday message to Dame Mary Berry on her milestone 90th birthday.

In a special video message recorded for The One Show, the Prince of Wales wished Berry a "very happy 90th birthday" with taking a cheeky swipe at her birthday cake.

"Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years,” he said in the video.

Prince William couldn't resist himself from adding a lighthearted joke about her birthday celebrations.

"Have a fantastic day today. I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well,” he added, referring to Dame Mary's reputation as a discerning judge of baking quality.

Related: Prince William tries to make Royal Family more approachable with simple move

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the adorable clip of the show special, The One Show: Dame Mary Berry, A Celebration at 90 on their Instagram account.

Prince Williamm and Kate previously collaborated with Dame Mary on A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on BBC One in 2019.

During the special programme, Kate Midleton revealed that her kitchen is filled with Berry's cookbooks.

Related: King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance

