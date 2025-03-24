Royal

Princess Victoria enjoys 'fantastic' theatre experience with Daniel, Estella

Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria spent memorable evening enjoying special theatre outings with Prince Daniel and Princess Estella

  March 24, 2025
Crown Princess Victoria enjoyed some memorable performances at Royal Dramatic Theatre with husband, Prince Daniel, and daughter, Princess Estelle.

In a new post by the Swedish Royal Family on its official Instagram account on Monday, March 23, an update about the future queen and her family’s latest engagement was shared.

The two-slide post offered peeks into their memorable time at Dramaten, the Royal Dramatic Theatre, in Stockholm.

At the Royal Theatre, Victoria, Daniel and Estelle, paid two visits over the weekend and enjoyed special performances related to Kent and Pelikanen respectively.

In the first image, the Crown Princess was seen posing with her husband and daughter, flashing a smile for the camera.

Meanwhile, the second snap, which was a group photo, captured the Royals backstage with some of the people from the theatre.

“Two strong stage experiences this weekend. On Saturday we got to relive Kent live and yesterday we saw Pelikanen with a fantastic ensemble at the Dramaten,” the Royal Family stated in the caption.

They continued, “Thanks to everyone in Kultursverige who creates experiences and memories on the country's stages.”

The Swedish Royal Family’s this update comes just a few hours after they shared that Crown Princess Victoria celebrated Nordic Day 2025 by attending a special event.

