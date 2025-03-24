Royal

King Charles gives special nod to Prince Edward after his regal appearance

King Charles is set to embark on a royal trip to Italy with Queen Camilla next month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
King Charles has given a special nod to brother Prince Andrew after his key appearance.

The Duke of Edinburgh stepped out to meet communities in Shropshire on March 24.

Duchess Sophie’s husband also visited Derwen College and Park Hall Stadium in the same outing.

After his regal appearance, Charles took to Instagram and give a subtle nod to Edward.

The monarch posted pictures of his royal engagement and shared crucial details.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been meeting young people and communities in Shropshire. At Derwen College, His Royal Highness toured the Outdoor Centre, where students with special educational needs and disabilities showcased skills from their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program,” caption of the post read.

It continued, “At OsNosh, The Duke saw how the Oswestry community transforms surplus food into subsidised meals while running educational initiatives. @osnosh_cic”

His Royal Highness also got the opportunity to learn different programs of The New Saints FC Foundation, which empowers thousands of young people weekly through sports and education.

In the shared pictures, Edward can be seen talking with young adults at Park Hill Stadium.

To note, Prince Edward celebrated his birthday on March 10, 2025.

