Queen Letizia begins major trip with warm welcome in Cape Verde

Queen Letizia has officially kicked off her high-stakes trip to Cape Verde.
In a new Instagram update shared on Monday, March 24, the Spanish Royal Family detailed about the Queen Consort’s official trip to the African country, reporting that she received a warm welcome upon her arrival.
Accompanying the Queen on the Cooperation Trip is the Secretary of State for International Cooperation, Eva Granados.
It was also shared that the major diplomatic visit, which Letizia began on March 24, is set to conclude on March 27, 2025.
“The Spanish Ambassador to Cape Verde, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of the Cape Verdean Government, and the rest of the Cape Verdean authorities welcome the Queen upon her arrival at Nelson Mandela International Airport (Santiago Island) to begin the Cooperation Trip, which will take place from March 24 to 27 in the African country,” stated the Royal Family.
Further in the statement, the Royals also shared an overview of the Queen’s engagements during the high-stakes trip.
“Over the next few days, the Queen will be able to learn about some of the projects that Spanish Cooperation is carrying out there in the areas of gender equality, comprehensive development, and the blue economy,” they added.
In the post, the Spanish Royals also shared a couple of photographs from the airport, featuring Queen Letizia’s regal arrival.