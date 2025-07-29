5 strict rules British Royal Family must follow: Last one will shock you!

The British Royal Family is known to have many surprising dark secrets, as well as strict rules and regulations that may stun their fans. 

Despite their polished and well-maintained public image, the daily lives of the Royal Family members is governed by strict traditions and unwritten laws. 

Even in today's modern era, every member of the Royal Family, from King Charles III to Prince Louis, has to follow the centuries-old cultures and royal codes of conduct.

While royal life may appear glamorous, it comes with a significant number of rules. 

From skipping Shellfish at dinner to bowing heads to the monarch, these bans prove that tradition reigns supreme behind palace walls.

Here are five royal rules that every member must follow:

Public Displays of Affection

Expressing love and holding hands in public are not for royals; this particular unwritten rule is generally discouraged during official engagements except at weddings.

While not strictly outlawed, hand-holding and kissing in public are generally not allowed for senior royals.

This is especially true during official duties to maintain decorum and discipline.

Eating Shellfish

The Royal Family members are strictly advised to avoid eating shellfish to prevent the risk of food poisoning.

This is also an unwritten restriction, as it is more considered as a precaution than a ban, but it’s rare to see them indulge in oysters or prawns during public dinners or tours.

Selfies

Taking selfies with members of the British Royal Family is strictly discouraged. They are only permitted to have professional photographs taken by authorized photographers on special occasions.

To uphold a sense of formality and address security concerns, royal family members are trained to politely decline requests for selfies. 

Curtsies and bows are required – by everyone

Greeting the existing monarch is a must-follow rule, as men are encouraged to slightly bow their heads while women must show a curtsy, even if it’s family.

This also includes brides on the wedding day, with late Princess Diana famously curtsying to the late Queen in her voluminous gown.

As for the rest of the family, generally, anyone with a ‘Royal Highness’ title doesn’t need to bow or curtsy to another Royal Highness.

No miniskirts

Royal dress codes emphasize modesty. Miniskirts are typically unsuitable, especially for official events. Instead, tailored coats, midi dresses, and conservative styles are standard. 

